While officially titled Death Stranding Director’s Cut, creator Hideo Kojima has addressed how the game would technically not be considered a Director’s Cut, which implies that the original work was somehow not the full vision of the director, and would have rather called it a “Director’s Plus” instead. Kojima doesn’t explicitly state why the name ended up the way it is but gave insight into his thoughts behind the naming convention.

The upcoming PS5 re-release of the 2019 title will include various additional features and graphical improvements to the base game. When Death Stranding Director’s Cut was announced, however, many fans were confused as to why it was named “Director’s Cut” when Kojima already had full creative control over the game. The new PS5 version doesn’t feature content that was “cut” from the original game’s release, but rather elements that were built on and added following the original launch of Death Stranding. The similarly-named Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is taking a different approach, using the opportunity to add a separate expansion island to the game.

Kojima tweeted why he doesn’t like the term “Director’s Cut” for Death Stranding in particular, which he says insinuates that content was cut from the original release.

In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Delector’s Plus? So, in my opinion, I don’t like to call “director’s cut”. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 12, 2021

To this, Kojima outlined what he defines a Director’s Cut to be, at least in the framework of movies:

