Players are currently unable to purchase Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition on both PC and PS4, as they’re sold out on the Square Enix storefront. Yes, you read that right. A digital release is actually completely sold out, stemming from code allotments generated by the storefronts for the developer to sell. However, a waiting list is available for both versions of the game. Despite the lack of codes being provided by the publisher itself, the Steam and Mac versions are still available for purchase.

The digital version of the game being sold out was first noticed by Skill Up, who posted the observation to Twitter. He notes that not only is the game sold out, but character creation on NA servers was also limited.

Final Fantasy XIV has had such an upsurge in popularity that the game is sold out on the Square Enix storefront so you cannot buy a digital copy and you cannot create new characters on NA servers. This is absolute insanity. https://t.co/LnZEZFsL0X pic.twitter.com/bJ0zyFCK7K — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) July 12, 2021

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is a revamped version of Square Enix’s MMORPG of the same name, which released way back in 2010 on PC. The game made its way over to the PS3 in August 2013, before making the jump to PS4 a year later in April 2014 and finally landed on PS5 in May this year. It’s received numerous story expansions and updates over the years since it’s initial launch.

With Final Fantasy XIV currently between massive expansions, it’s strange to see such enormous growth in the game’s popularity. Normally multiplayer games like this tend to slow down in between expansions rather than see a steady stream of players, however, some of this growth can be attributed to World of Warcraft players migrating to this MMORPG instead.

The Complete Edition includes everything up to Shadowbringers. This means that you will have access to the base game, the Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers expansion packs, and a 30-day free play period if you are a new player. Trying to purchase the PC and PS4 versions of the Complete Edition result in a waiting list notification at check out. You will need to provide an email and wait patiently for Square Enix to contact you when the game is available once again.

Whilst the digital version is sold out, other versions of the game are available via the Square Enix storefront. So you can purchase the £19.99 Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition for PC and Mac. You can also purchase each of the expansions separately, which are all available on every platform at this time of writing.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. The Endwalker expansion will be available on November 23, 2021.

[Source: TechRadar, Siliconera]