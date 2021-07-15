Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed Again to an Unspecified Date in 2022

The multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse has been pushed to an unspecified date in 2022. Originally scheduled to launch alongside Resident Evil Village (free to anyone who purchased Village), Re:Verse was first pushed back to July 2021 to give the team some extra development time. It seems the extra push wasn’t enough, or unearthed bigger changes that they wanted to make before launch, which has resulted in a new delay to sometime in 2022.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a multiplayer experience celebrating all of Resident Evil, bringing together characters and locations from across the series for intense multiplayer matches that pit the heroes versus the infected, and a whole lot more. The game had an open beta earlier this year which resulted in a lot of feedback, but it’s unclear how intensive the work being done is and whether the extra development time is to make massive changes or just continue to polish up the experience.

Owners of Village will still get Re:Verse for free. Digital copies of Resident Evil Village will automatically grant the license for Re:Verse when it is available, while owners of the physical copy will need to either redeem the code that was included in the box, or hold onto it until Re:Verse launches.

In the meantime, Capcom is also hard at work on DLC for Resident Evil Village. While there’s no specific timelines for the DLC yet, nor any details on what content it might explore, they’ve let fans know to expect the Resident Evil Village experience to expand in the future.

