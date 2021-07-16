Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that it’s better to wait for studios to make a “great” game rather than rush development because players only remember the “best” games.

In an interview with China’s TMTPOST (translation provided by the publication itself), Ryan said that great games perform better than those that are just “okay” because players remember good games for a long time and want sequels. He believes that games that are “just okay” are eventually forgotten about.

“Of course, due to financial and product portfolio considerations, we will also give pressure to studios to deliver a certain product within the expected time,” said Ryan. “But in general, we don’t want products that are okay, we want the best.”

Ryan’s definition of a great game is one that arouses players’ emotions.

“I think best gaming experience should allow players to enter an immersive experience in the game, allowing players to fully integrate into the game and experience different emotions,” he added.

In the same interview, Ryan said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the best game he’s played in the past year. He usually prefers games with a slower pace, but was “surprised” by how much joy he got out of playing Rift Apart.

As for what’s next, Ryan said that both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War are the most anticipated upcoming titles from its first-party studios. When it comes to third-party studios, he revealed that FIFA and Call of Duty continue to be extremely popular among PlayStation players.

[Source: TMTPOST]