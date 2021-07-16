Melbourne-based developer Ghost Pattern has announced that its interactive story game Wayward Strand is headed to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022. The game was previously announced for PC.

Wayward Strand is set in 1978 aboard a flying hospital, where players step into the shoes of Casey Beaumaris. Casey, whose mom works at the airborne hospital, has been asked to help out during her holidays.

Casey spends time bonding with patients, listening to their stories, and figuring out ways to help. Ghost Pattern describes Wayward Strand as a “new type” of playable story with multiple distinct story threads that play out simultaneously.

An official synopsis reads:

It’s the summer of 1978, and Casey Beaumaris is trying to make the most of her holidays, when her mum asks her to spend a long weekend helping out at the airborne hospital where she works. Casey prefers the company of books to people, but she agrees, secretly planning to write an article about her visit for the school newspaper. With her trusty notebook at the ready, Casey arrives on board the airship. The staff are overworked as they prepare for the visit of an important official, while the patients react to grief, or deal with active trauma. In the midst of these and many other interlocking and overlapping stories, Casey spends time with the patients, learning about their lives, and, as the stories unfold, discovering what she can do to help.

Check out a teaser trailer below.

We’ll update our readers when Wayward Strand has a release date.