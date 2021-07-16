Weird West is coming to PS4, PC, and Xbox One in fall 2021, and will put players into the shoes of five characters adventuring through a strange, fantastical wild west filled with ghouls, werewolves, and magic. Developer WolfEye Studios also released a new “Journeys” trailer showcasing each character’s backstories, as well as some of the locations and enemies players will encounter.

The dark fantasy will follow five characters, each with a unique backstory and special abilities. Each character will venture through various locations in the game, with their stories eventually intertwining to uncover greater mysteries about the wild, weird west. One of these characters is the Bounty Hunter; a retired sharpshooter who enjoyed a life of farming before being forced back into a path of vengeance after her son was killed, husband disappeared, and awoke with a strange burn mark on her neck.

Another character is the Werewolf, who belongs to a religious group known as the “Absolutionists”, hunted down by a rival faction in a battle “for the heart of the west”. The gunslinger has the ability to change into a werewolf but “at a cost”. He, too, has a strange mark burned into his neck. Along with three other characters known as the Pigman, Guardian, and Future Seer, a strange prophecy binds these five figures. It will focus heavily on narrative and allow players to make dialogue choices that will affect the outcome of future events, similar to other sim games such as Disco Elysium.

The game itself features a unique blend of RPG and shooter mechanics, where players utilize a combination of fast-paced top-down shooting and magical abilities to help them along their journey. Each character has its own strengths and weaknesses, and with levels that encourage players to take advantage of environmental hazards like explosives, flames, and more.

Co-founder of Arkane Studios Raphaël Colantonio, who previously worked on Dishonored and Prey, founded WolfEye Studios along with fellow Arkane Studios executive producer Julien Roby. Weird West was originally unveiled during The Game Awards back in 2019.

You can check out the official Weird West ‘Journeys’ trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Weird West is coming to PS4, PC, and Xbox One in fall 2021.

[Source: PS Blog]