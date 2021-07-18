Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the competitive landscape within the games industry has changed, and that companies are no longer just competing with each other’s products, they are actually competing for people’s time.

Speaking to China’s TMTPOST (translation provided by the publication itself), Ryan said that this competition extends to the wider entertainment industry. After all, people have limited time for entertainment and video games are also a medium of entertainment. He added that playing a game on PlayStation is a choice, and that individuals can choose to go to a theater instead.

We have tried to bring some existing IP to the mobile platform. I think this is a way to bring game products to different groups of game players, including young players. As for competitors, I think PlayStation itself has a huge player base. We have more than 100 million players on PS4 and PS5, which is a huge number. What we need to pay attention to is the game time of players. When talking about competitors, we are actually competing with others for people’s time. Any form of entertainment that requires users to spend time is competition, not just other game products. Everyone has limited entertainment time. Playing PlayStation is an option, and going to a theater is also an option. Therefore, what need to do is to ensure that the entertainment we provide is interesting and attractive, as I said before.

Ryan’s comments echo those of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who’s said on numerous occasions that Microsoft no longer sees Sony as a competitor in the traditional sense. What do our readers think?

[Source: TMTPOST]