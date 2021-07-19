Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter thinks whoever’s advising Sony that it should continue to skip E3 is “very dumb,” and the company is deploying a “really dumb strategy” by acting upon their advice.

In a recent Pachter Factor episode, Pachter said that Sony is making “a huge strategic error abandoning E3” because there’s apparently no reasonable alternative for the company to be spending the money that it’s saving on.

I think Sony is taking a wrong direction. I think they are making a huge strategic error abandoning E3. I think that is just the wrong thing to do, and I’m hopeful that they figure it out and they come back next year. Somebody convinced them that they’ll save 20 million bucks by skipping E3, and this year’s E3 maybe that was a prudent decision. They skipped the one prior as well. And I think it’s just a bad move. Really dumb strategy because you can’t buy that much press for 20 million bucks. Having an event and getting all your fans to focus on that single event is really, really powerful, and I think that whoever’s advising their management that skipping E3 is a cost-conscious move and smart is just wrong. They’re just dumb.

Pachter concluded that Sony will be the “biggest loser” in this scenario because he sees E3 as the perfect event for companies to showcase their offerings.

Recent reports suggest that Sony is likely skipping the upcoming gamescom as well. Although there’s no official confirmation of this, the company does not appear in gamescom’s list of attendees.

[Source: YouTube via GamingBolt]