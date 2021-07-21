There’s a huge PlayStation Store Summer Sale running right now, and it’s one of the biggest PSN sales we’ve seen in a while. More than 1250 items are discounted (1264 to be exact), with a number of high-profile games seeing discounts of anywhere from 20-70%. If there’s anything you’ve been holding off on buying, it’s worth browsing this sale to see if anything you want is part of the deal.

PlayStation Store Sale – Summer Sale Discounts and Deals

PS5 exclusive Returnal is down to just $49.69 from its retail $69.99 price point. Demon’s Souls is at the same sale price, with both titles’ Deluxe Editions also receiving discounts. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is half off, and Borderlands shares a similar discount, including the Season Passes so you can enjoy all of the post-launch content at a fraction of the original price. Want to catch up on Marvel’s Avengers ahead of the War for Wakanda expansion? It’s 40% off the standard price.

Other deals include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Crash Bandicoot 4, Outriders, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Judgment, Sackboy, Destiny 2 expansions, Maneater, Disco Elysium, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Final Fantasy XIV Complete. And that’s just a fraction of the great video game deals you’ll find. You can even get some full $60 releases for as low as $15 through this sale, a massive 75% off. There are also some indie gems for a fraction of their original cost. (And the four-game Jak and Daxter bundle is on sale for only $19.99 again.)

Filtering the results shows close to 1000 full games and bundles as part of the sale, and well over 100 “levels” and “add-ons,”—which include everything from full expansions to in-game currency packs. It’s one of the first big sales we’ve seen for PS5 games and packs, including 128 items for PS5 players. The list is enormous, so we’d recommend checking out everything over on the PlayStation Store.

There’s no shortage of great games to play, but if you need to add anything else to your backlog or pick up that one (or two or ten) game that you missed, now’s the perfect opportunity to build your PlayStation library with one of the best PlayStation Store sales of the year, rivalling even the big discounts we see around Black Friday.

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale ends August 18th, 2021, so you’ve got three weeks to browse through and empty your wallet on any deals you find.

Are you picking up anything in this year’s PlayStation Store Summer Sale? Let us know what great deals you find in the comments below.