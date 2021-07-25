EA Motive has said that the upcoming Dead Space remake, which is being built from the ground up, will utilize next-gen console technology to offer uninterrupted, seamless gameplay experience without loading screens.

In an interview published on EA’s website, Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola explained that the game will be fully rebuilt in Frostbite with new assets, character models, environments, and so on. According to the team, Dead Space will now be able to do things that older technology can’t handle to create an “impossible sense of immersion.”

“We’re playing with volumetric effects, so instead of just having sprites, you’re really able to feel the depth of a room, the thickness of the air,” added Senior Producer, Philippe Ducharme. “We’re playing with shadows, with dynamic lighting, so not only does it create the mood and the atmosphere, but it also has an effect on gameplay, because the player has the ability to control the lighting in certain areas of the ship.”

Ducharme also said that both 3D audio and next-gen SSDs will aid immersion.

“Audio also plays an important role reinforcing that sense of immersion,” he continued. “This is one area of the original game that still resonates with players. We are working on enhancing the experience and providing believable audio that focus on objects positioning and 3D sounds propagation.”

“And the super-fast SSDs on modern systems allow us to load and unload really fast,” Campos-Oriola concluded. “Our intention is to offer a fully unbroken experience, it will be an uninterrupted sequence shot, from the start screen to the end credit, without interruption.”

Dead Space remake has yet to be dated.

