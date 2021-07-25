It’s not unusual for companies to renew trademarks for dormant properties, but research done by an internet sleuth seems to suggest that Sony’s up to something with PlayStation Home.

As discovered by Redditor Thorites, Sony updated PlayStation Home’s trademark a couple of days ago for the second time in a few months. Here’s where things get interesting. A category update to the trademark application three months ago mentioned “organizing, staging, and the provision of online tournaments” and things like “TV, motion pictures, news, sports,” etc. A month later, Sony updated the trademark for Soho Engine, which was used to run PlayStation Home. Interestingly, both applications are registered to the same Sony representative: Boult Wade, S.L.

The team behind Soho and PlayStation Home now comprises London Studio, which recently revealed that it’s working on something with “huge potential.” There have also been numerous reports that London Studio is involved in a virtual reality project of some sort, which has led fans like Thorites to speculate that PlayStation Home might return in some form for PS VR 2.

The mention of online tournaments is also interesting, considering Sony recently acquired Evo and has filed numerous trademarks suggesting that it’s working on setting up a new tournament system.

This is all speculation, of course, but the timing and sequence of these developments does seem to hint at some kind of a resurrection. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know if you think PlayStation Home might make a return.

[Source: Reddit (1)(2)(3) via MP1st]