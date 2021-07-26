Square Enix has announced the Babylon’s Fall closed beta release dates for Japan, Europe, and North America, with the West starting at the beginning of August. The beta test is split into multiple phases focused on player feedback and bug fixes. Japan is starting earliest on July 29, 2021. Western regions will follow over the next couple of weeks, with North American servers opening from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm PT on August 5, 2021, and European servers opening from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm PT on August 12, 2021.

Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta Dates Schedule – Phase 1

(All times below in Pacific)

Japan : July 29 – 2:00 am PT to 6:00 am PT

North America : August 5 – 6:00 pm PT to 10:00 pm PT

Europe: August 12 – 10:00 am PT to 2:00 pm PT

Previously, the Babylon’s Fall closed beta was spotted on Steam’s database as a client application back in June, after two whole years of no new information. Since then, Square Enix showed a brand new trailer during E3 2021 and announced that it would be getting a closed beta—though official dates for the beta were not mentioned at the time.

Now we know that phase 1 of the closed beta will arrive at the end of July 2021. The first phase of the test will focus on “technical aspects of the game,” and will reportedly be somewhat repetitive. However, Square Enix notes that each phase will unlock more content for people to explore. Unfortunately, the first phase has already closed applications.

PlayStation users can sign up for the closed beta by applying through the site’s recruitment page, which states that the test will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. While the first phase has closed, the good news is that both the second and third phases will be available later on PS4, as well as PS5 via backward compatibility. The third phase will let players test out the game natively on the PS5.

Once accepted into the closed beta, players can automatically participate in all future phases. Don’t expect to see much coverage of how Babylon’s Fall plays, however. Square Enix states that the first phase of the closed beta will prohibit participants from sharing any information or content from the game.

[Source: Gematsu]