If you’ve been waiting for a sequel to Ubisoft’s ongoing live-service game Rainbow Six Siege, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. In a Reddit AMA, creative director Leroy Athanassof stated that, while there could be a sequel in the future, the team is currently looking to implement changes in an incremental way “within the current Siege framework.”

Rainbow Six Siege has provided numerous updates, new characters, gameplay balances, and maps over the course of its five-year lifespan. Originally released on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, Rainbow Six Siege recently released a crossplay update as well as a next-gen port to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, meaning the title is likely here to stay for a while.

Ubisoft seems to agree, with the director stating that the Siege is “an evolving game” in which the team continuously makes changes within the game’s existing framework—after all, what is a live-service model game if not ever-evolving? Athanassof notes that, while “the Siege of the future will be dramatically different from today’s Siege, to the point where we could call it Siege 2,” the community does not need a new game as the team would rather “protect [users’] investment and increase its value.”

Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community. We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value it by making your current ‘home’ (which is SIEGE) even better. It’s like renovations to your old house to make it up to date, shiny and appealing.

[Source: Gamingbolt]