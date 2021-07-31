PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Insomniac: Gen4 SSDs With Recommended Specs Are ‘Almost Indistinguishable’ From PS5’s Internal SSD

ratchet and clank resolution

Insomniac Games’ Director of Core Technology, Mike Fitzgerald, has revealed that the studio has internally tested some Gen4 SSDs that meet Sony’s recommended specifications, and the results produced by them are “almost indistinguishable” from the PlayStation 5’s internal SSD.

Insomniac has been testing the drives with the recently-released Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and according to Fitzgerald, “it’s looking good.” He tweeted (thanks, The PlayStation Brahs):

Folks over at Insomniac Games also tested some Gen4 drives that are below recommended specs, and while the results weren’t too bad, the studio did experience up to 15 percent slower loading in some of the most stressed areas of Rift Apart. Fitzgerald asked fans to keep technical specs in mind when making a purchase. Speaking specifically about Rift Apart, he said that the game relies on high-quality storage.

So far, the Seagate FireCuda 530 and Western Digital M.2 NVMe SSDs offer Sony’s recommended specs. We’ll continue to update our readers as more options become available.