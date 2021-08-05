Mass Effect Legendary Edition has surpassed publisher Electronic Arts’ initial sales forecasts. In a recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson states that the remaster droves sales performance “well above expectations” as well as “reigniting” fan’s passion for the series. Additionally, he noted that Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releasing on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 served as a way for many new and returning players to enjoy the game.

A remaster of the series’ first three games, EA released Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in May 2021. The remaster featured various graphics and quality of life improvements, as well as a new photo mode. It even removed some of the more controversial shots included in the original version, and included the added extended cut for Mass Effect 3 as the default ending. As we noted in our official review for the game, BioWare curated a balance between updated and nostalgic features overall.

According to Andrew Wilson, those decisions seemed to pay off with fans as he notes:

The launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games, reignited the passion of fans around the world, driving sales performance well above our expectations.

Furthermore, the CEO also stated that with the success of Fallen Order, the company will “continue to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of [their] amazing IP,” signaling a continued interest in both Mass Effect and Star Wars Jedi. And while there is currently no word on a sequel, project director Mac Walters did state that he was in favor of creating a TV series after plans of a movie adaptation fell through.

Both Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are immediately available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]