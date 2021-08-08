Saban Brands’ former Director of Global Consumer Products, Jason Bischoff, took to Twitter over the weekend to share concept art from a cancelled 2016 AAA Power Rangers game.

Code named Project Nomad, the Arkham-like pitch for an open-world co-op adventure was received favorably by developers and publishers. Unfortunately, a shift in Saban’s business direction coupled with a lack of budget and resources led to the company shelving the project.

Bischoff wrote:

I had hoped to BusDev an ambitious, open world co-op that captured the energy, teamwork, and history of the franchise through a fresh lens. Basically, ‘Arkham’ Rangers… or Gotham Knights 5yrs before GK’s announcement. Calling on old friends, we built the pitch we wanted to see. While these looks were never intended to be final, I think it’s safe to say we were onto something compelling! Sadly, with so much circulating through the studio at the time, there was no bandwidth or budget to support. What I did have, however, was an invaluable ‘blessing’ to independently explore… and explore I did! While early talks with Devs/Publishers was favorable, ultimately time + big shifts in our business saw conversations around Project Nomad peter out. These things totally happen! The industry is built on ‘what could have beens.’

Check out the full thread with all the concept art below:

Let’s talk about the 2016 AAA #powerrangers game that never was: PROJECT NOMAD! #powerdown 1/6 pic.twitter.com/injTXorSdq — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

Bischoff left Saban in 2018 for Hasbro, and has been serving as a director at Funko since 2019.