Turtle Rock Studios has told GameByte that it will endeavor to cater to different play styles with Back 4 Blood because it wants to ensure that everyone can enjoy its games going forward.

With accessibility becoming an important part of game development over the last year or two, numerous developers have been making an active effort to include options that open their games up to a wider audience. Back 4 Blood‘s beta came with accessibility options like text-to-speech and visibility adjustments. Gameplay wise, Turtle Rock will introduce multiple options including various difficulty levels to allow more people to enjoy the title.

Lead Game Designer Brandon Yanez provided the following statement to GameByte:

We have multiple difficulty levels, and with each one we try to target a different group of players. Playtesting allows us to adjust how forgiving or brutal this is that allows us to include more players. This is for everybody, so we try to get a lot of people in to test it and make sure they have fun with it. When we hear of a new feature that can help somebody else experience our game, we do our best to try and include it. Even if it’s not perfect at launch, moving forward we want to ensure that everybody can play our products.

Back 4 Blood will release on October 12th for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. The open beta will kick off on August 12th and will end on August 16th. Check out our previous article for details.

[Source: GameByte]