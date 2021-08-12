Deck Nine Games has revealed the first details for Life is Strange: True Colors‘ Wavelengths DLC. Focusing on returning character Steph Gingrich, she becomes Haven Springs’ new KRCT radio host and helps the station’s callers deal with their problems in a rather unique way.

Wavelengths takes place over four seasons. Not only does the KRCT radio station have its own secrets and hidden history to discover within its base at Haven Springs, the main aim of the DLC is to explore Steph’s past, develop relationships and play a part in deciding her future. The DLC’s full features are:

LIVE ON AIR: You’re the DJ: choose records for the playlist, ‘ad lib’ your way through local commercials, and help Steph compose an original song.

ROLL THE DICE: Give D20-powered advice to callers with problems both serious and mundane, GM a tabletop RPG, and reach out to reconnect with an old friend.

SMALL TOWN PRIDE: Swipe left or right on Steph’s dating app matches, and join Steph as she reminisces about formative Prides past.

A ROOM OF HER OWN: See the record store change over the seasons as Steph asserts her personality, and discover its hidden history and surprising spaces as you explore.

ALL-NEW SOUNDTRACK: Hits from Girl in Red, Alt-J, Portugal, The Man, Foals, Hayley Kiyoko, Maribou State, and more set the tone for Steph’s journey, each packing an emotional punch.

Despite yesterday’s delay for Life is Strange Remastered Collection, True Colors is still on schedule to release on September 10 on PS4 and PS5. Wavelengths will follow 20 days later on September 30. Those who purchase either the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of True Colors will have free access to the DLC upon its release. Standard edition owners will be able to purchase the DLC independently although a price for this has not yet been revealed.

[Source: Twitter]