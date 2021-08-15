“Old school-style” horror first-person shooter, CULTIC, will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms in 2022. In development at Jasozz Games, the upcoming title will be published by none other than the home of old school shooters, 3D Realms.

“I am beyond excited for everyone to finally play CULTIC,” said Jasozz Games’ Jason Smith, who is CULTIC‘s sole developer. “This has been a dream project of mine since I first started tinkering with game development, and having it go from experimenting with an art style to a 3D Realms game has been incredible.”

A demo is currently available on Steam.

An official overview of CULTIC reads:

The first thing you’ll do… is die. For you, however, death is only the beginning. Tuck your guts back in and gear up to fight your way through the ranks of a mysterious and violent cult. Their wretched minds further twisted by the will of an unseen entity, you’ll find just as much lead flying back as you send, so you’ll have to run, slide, dodge, and make use of your environment to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter. CULTIC gives you the freedom to approach combat your way. You can run in guns blazing, running, jumping, sliding, and dodging to keep out of harms way. If you prefer a slower approach, you can lay traps, let your enemies come to you, and pick them off from the safety of cover. Maybe you prefer to weave in between your foes, leading their attacks towards each other, and turning them against one another. With a full arsenal of mid-century firearms and explosives, you’ll be well equipped to slaughter everything in your path—provided you don’t get slaughtered first.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.