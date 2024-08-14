7 Best PS5 Headsets To Keep You On Top Of Your Game in 2024

Without the best PS5 headsets, your console gaming experience is incomplete. PlayStation 5 is a current-gen gaming console from Sony that has games created using some of the latest technologies for the most immersive gaming experiences. And the audio design plays a major role in taking this experience up a notch. Whether you’re listening to a Clicker in The Last Of Us or an axe-wielding psycho chasing you in Resident Evil 7, the audio design lets you know exactly where they are. Experiencing these nuances is what you play games for, and it would be a waste if you don’t have a good PS5 headset for it. These headsets also have great built-in noise-cancellation microphones that capture crisp and clear voices, helping your teammates hear you during online matches.
When you buy a PS5 headset, it’s not an additional investment, as these headsets can be used with your gaming PCs, too. You don’t have to purchase multiple headsets for multiple devices, so it’s a win-win situation!
If you are unable to decide which headset to buy for your console, we understand your hesitation. Given the number of options available on the internet, it becomes very difficult to settle on one. So, to help you, our team of experts has curated a list of the 7 best PS5 headsets that you will love!
Do Wireless Headsets Work on PlayStation?
Since the PS5 controller already takes up the Bluetooth bandwidth on the PS5, you will not be able to connect a third-party headset directly to it. You will need a Bluetooth adaptor to work as a receiver. But do remember, this will take up a USB slot, so if you want to connect a keyboard or a mouse, you will have to make sacrifices. However, if you use the PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset, you will face no such issues since it is designed to be paired with the PS5 console. But for some reason, if you don’t want to use their headset, you can always connect with a wired one. You can connect the wired headset to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the controller without worrying about the distance from the console.
Is Buying A Gaming Headset for PS5 Worth It?
Yes, it is absolutely worth investing in a gaming headset for your PS5. The audio experience that games offer can’t be done justice with TV stereo speakers. You need to experience the games the way they were meant to be, and this is possible with gaming headphones only. They deliver not only excellent audio quality but also have noise-canceling features that let you immerse yourself completely in the game. Some headphones have 3D spatial audio features that allow you to know exactly what is happening around you. In competitive gaming, it helps you hear when exactly your enemies are in the hearing range. So, if you would like to have the best gaming experience and connect with friends, we highly recommend that you buy a PS5 headset with microphones.
7 Best PS5 Headsets in 2024
With these amazing PS5 headsets, you’ll not only hear your enemy’s footsteps, but you can also hear their excuses for losing the match without them uttering a word. Take a look at our top recommendations:
BEST OVERALL
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: Bengoo
Why We Love
Affordable
Universally compatible
Gold-plated 3.5mm plug
Flexible microphone design
Available in various color options
Flexible and adjustable headband
In-line controller for easy access to volume and mute buttons
But…
A separate USB plug for the LED lights
The BENGOO G9000 stereo gaming headset is one of the best wired headsets for PS5 that combines style and substance. It has a cool cyberpunk design with blue LED lights on the sides, which perfectly matches the PS5 UI theme. The headset uses a 40mm neodymium magnet driver to deliver a top-notch 3D surround sound experience. Its acoustic positioning precision takes it a step further by enhancing the clarity for a crisp and clear sound quality. Basically, you can never miss an enemy’s footsteps.
The omnidirectional microphone picks up and transmits only your voice without any background noise for uninterrupted and high-quality communication with friends. BENGOO G9000 stereo gaming headset is designed specifically for gamers who like to game for long hours.
BEST HEADSET WITH 3D AUDIO
PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: Playstation
Why We Love
Weighs just 292gms
USB support for charging
Supports both PS4 and PS5
Includes a 2.4 GHz wireless adaptor
Easy to access on-board audio controls
But…
Low battery life
Doesn’t support 3D audio on PS4
The PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset was made for the new-gen games on the PS5 console. It is powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech, which does a great job translating the spatial 3D audio design from any game that utilizes this feature. The design and color complement the PS5, with a white body and black ear cushions; it mirrors the theme of the console.
The PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset has two noise-canceling microphones, which are cleverly fit inside the headset itself. It can sustain up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you fancy the old-school wired tech, the headset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect it to the device.
BEST PS5 HEADSET FOR COMFORT
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Wireless Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: HyperX
Why We Love
Breathable ear muffs
Includes wireless receiver
Up to 17 hours of battery life
Noise-canceling microphones
Robust adjustable steel sliders
Improved in-game chat experience
Improved Easy to access on-board audio controls chat experience
2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless connection
Immersive DTS Headphone: X Spatial Audio
But…
Low durability
Average microphone quality
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core wired gaming headset is one of those headsets with which you instantly fall in love. It has a gorgeous design with a white body and black and blue accents, making it a perfect match for your console gaming setup. The headest has a soft cushion on the headrest and over-ear cups, sitting comfortably without crushing your skull.
Do not be deceived by its lightweight build; it is made from a sturdy and durable steel frame that will last for years to come. With the help of its 40mm drivers, the closed-cup design mitigates ambient noise and enhances the bass for a more immersive gaming experience. It has a flexible and noise-canceling microphone that can be swiveled to turn on/off.
BEST BUDGET PS5 HEADSET
BINNUNE BW01 Wireless Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: Binnune
Why We Love
Multi-platform support
Available in multiple colors
Up to 120 hours of battery life
Immersive 360° spatial audio support
Easy to access on-board audio controls
Flexible and unidirectional boom microphone with noise cancellation
But…
Underwhelming noise cancelation
Might be too tight for some people
The BINNUNE BW01 wireless gaming headset is your solution for an affordable PS5 accessory. Despite its $60 price tag, the design and build quality suffer no loss. It is built to be used for as long as you want. Your ears will feel comfortable during the entire time owing to its soft and breathable protein ear cups, and the headband can be adjusted to fit the head as required.
It supports two connectivity modes – 2.4 GHz wireless for low-latency audio experience and Bluetooth to connect to other devices. You can connect to two devices at the same time and seamlessly switch between them by double-tapping the dedicated button on the ear cup. The audio quality is no less feat; it uses a titanium 50mm driver for crystal-clear audio, all while being power efficient.
BEST 7.1 SURROUND SOUND HEADSET
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: Razer
Why We Love
Directional audio
Weighs just 240gms
Thick headband padding
Compatible with multiple devices
Memory foam cushions for ear cups
Razer’s hyper-clear, noise-canceling microphone
Easy-to-access on-board audio controls with 3.5mm audio jack
But…
Average microphone quality
Microphone volume may be low
The Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset is a powerhouse of a headset in the affordable range. It uses custom-tuned, triforce titanium 50mm drivers for the ultimate gaming experience. Its titanium-coated diaphragms split the driver utilization into three parts, dedicating them to handling highs, mids, and lows separately for a more detailed and enhanced audio output.
With its closed earcups, you won’t hear any noise from the outside, letting you be completely immersed in the game. The 7.1 surround sound feature gives you an edge over other players with its directional audio delivery.
BEST WIRED PS5 HEADSET
Turtle Beach Recon 50 Wired Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: PLACEHOLDER
Why We Love
Leather ear cups
Retractable headband
Removable microphone
Available in multiple colors
Passive noise cancellation with over-the-ear cups
In-line controller for easy access to volume and mute buttons
But…
Low durability
Not ideal for people with a big head
With over 80,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 wired gaming headsets are one of the most trusted budget-friendly headsets in the market. The features that it offers for this price range it is an absolute steal. It has a superior 40mm driver that offers surprisingly excellent audio quality. The headset even supports 3D spatial audio so that PS5 games can be enjoyed the way they’re meant to be. Owing to its sturdy plastic build, Turtle Beach Recon 50 wired gaming headset is very lightweight and comfortable to wear. It has a high-sensitivity microphone that captures everything you say with crystal clear quality.
BEST PREMIUM PS5 HEADSET
Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
PHOTO CREDIT: Logitech
Why We Love
Available in two colors
Rotatable earcup hinge
Multiple connectivity options
Up to 50 hours of battery life
Comfy memory foam earcups
DTS X 2.0 surround sound support
Easy to access on-board audio controls
DTS X 2.0 surround sound support

Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack support
Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz wireless technology with a 30-meter range
But…
Expensive
May feel heavy after prolonged use
Logitech G PRO X2 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset is one of the most commonly used headsets used by some of your favorite professional gamers. It is a top-of-line product that offers the best of the best features for competitive gaming. The headset is powered by a 50mm graphene driver that enhances the audio frequency, giving you the benefit of hearing every detail distinctly, like your enemy’s footsteps or them reloading their weapons.
It is made from durable materials that will stand the test of time. With just five minutes of charge time, you can play up to one hour. It also has a 6mm detachable cardioid microphone boom with Blue VO!CE technology.
How We Chose The Best PS5 Headsets
We have a team of experts who, after testing these headsets for factors like audio quality, build quality, connectivity options, and other special features curated this list. The team tested these products by playing games of different genres like RPGs and FPS, to understand their advantages and shortcomings. They also consulted with professional gamers for their take on these headsets and what makes for the best PS5 headsets. So, rest assured that when you pick a headset from our list, you will choose the best one.
FAQ
Which is the best headphone for PS5?
PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset is an excellent choice for PS5 gaming.
What is the official headset for the PS5?
PlayStation PULSE 3D wireless headset is the official headset for PlayStation 5 released by Sony.
What is the #1 gaming headset?
The BENGOO G9000 stereo gaming headset is an excellent option that provides some of the best audio experiences for gaming.
Can any headset work with PS5?
Yes, you can use any of your favorite headsets with the PS5.
What PS5 headset do pros use?
Pro gamers use the top-of-line headset, like Logitech G PRO X 2 wireless gaming headset.
Is a PS5 3D headset worth it?
Yes, 3D headsets offer an unparalleled audio experience with games that use this feature.
Are Sony headphones good for PS5?
Yes, Sony headsets are made for gaming experiences, not just on PS5; they are great for PC gaming, too.
How long do PS5 headphones last?
The durability of the headphones depends on how well or harshly you use them. Generally, a good quality headphone should last at least three to five years.
What headphones can connect to PS5?
Any headset that has Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB connectivity options can be used on PS5.