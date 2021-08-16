Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios has told VG247 that it understands that there’s high demand for field-of-view (FOV) options on consoles, and that it’s currently looking into it.

The team couldn’t make any promises but did say that the issue is on its radar, especially on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. What Turtle Rock can promise is that bots will be improved.

During the beta, players noticed that the AI wasn’t exactly smart. Turtle Rock assured fans via VG247 that bot improvement is one of the major tasks that Back 4 Blood developers are working on. Rest assured, bots will behave much better at launch.

In addition to the above, Turtle Rock plans to balance the game’s difficulty further. Using feedback received throughout the beta, the studio will tune Survivor and Nightmare difficulties.

Turtle Rock has previously said that it intends to make Back 4 Blood accessible to everyone. The studio has joined an increasing amount of developers who believe that games should be enjoyed by everyone and cater to various play styles without constraints.

“When we hear of a new feature that can help somebody else experience our game, we do our best to try and include it,” Lead Game Designer Brandon Yanez told GameByte earlier this month. “Even if it’s not perfect at launch, moving forward we want to ensure that everybody can play our products.”

Back 4 Blood will release on October 12th for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

If you participated in the beta, share your thoughts on the game with us below.

[Source: VG247]