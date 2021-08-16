Crystal Dynamics has said that Marvel’s Avengers‘ PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man is still on track for release this year. However, the developer is unable to provide a release date at the moment.

“In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners,” senior game designer Scott Walters told ScreenRant. “That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year.”

For now, players can look forward to the War for Wakanda expansion, which will release tomorrow, August 17th. Crystal Dynamics recently announced that the expansion will bring with it a major UI/UX overhaul designed to improve players’ experience. The studio based the changes on feedback received from players.

The first major change coming with patch 2.0 is Marvel’s Avengers‘ character menu. Gear, Cosmetics, and Challenge Cards are now unified and players will no longer have to flip through tabs. In addition to this, a “mass dismantle” feature has been added to allow players to dismantle multiple weapons simultaneously.

“One final touch we added is more on the aesthetic side,” wrote Crystal Dynamics. “Each Hero’s character menu is now themed after that character’s main color (Black Panther’s is black, Hawkeye’s is purple, etc.) It’s a small touch, but adding color to the screens should reinforce your understanding of which character’s menu you’re currently navigating.”

We’ll update our readers when patch notes for update 2.0 become available. In the meantime, you can read more about the game’s roadmap in our previous coverage.

[Source: ScreenRant]