WARNING: This article contains graphic content

Christiane Louise, the actress behind the Brazilian voices of Overwatch‘s Mercy and Halo‘s Cortana, has been murdered in Rio de Janeiro. She was 49.

News of Louise’s death only began to make rounds over the weekend when a man suspected of murdering her was arrested. According to several news outlets, she was murdered on August 6th and the man accused of committing the harrowing act, Pedro Paulo Gonçalves Vasconcellos da Costa, hid the body in a house he shared with his mother for several days before the police found her.

While da Costa has been arrested, his mother is still at large.

According to police reports, Louise’s leg and neck were slashed. While da Costa claims he acted in self defense, the police says he intended to usurp her assets and inheritance. Apparently, both Louise and da Costa met in 2017 and subsequently became friends.

“It is with my bleeding soul that I announce the departure of Christiane Louise,” fellow voice actor Mario Tupinamba wrote on Instagram. “I love you forever, Zinha.”

The gaming community reacted as soon as the news spread online, posting tributes all over social media. Louise has also lent her talent to The Simpsons (Hellen Lovejoy), League of Legends (Sivir), and many more high-profile roles. Born in 1971, she began her career in the mid 90s.

We sincerely hope justice is done, and swiftly. Investigation is ongoing so da Costa is still considered a suspect and his mother has yet to be arrested and interrogated.

Rest in peace, Christiane. Heroes never die.

[Source: Instagram, NME, GameRant]