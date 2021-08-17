Two years after its addition, Behaviour Interactive is removing the characters and map included in the Dead By Daylight Stranger Things collaboration, but not before the developer adds a new collaboration in the form of Hellraiser’s Pinhead in September. Starting November 17, 2021, Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon will not be available in the in-game store. Once purchased, however, players can use the characters even after their removal from the store. The Hawkins National Laboratory Map, unfortunately, will be removed entirely from the game.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet. Take part in their legacy before they go – details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight ⛓ (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

While Behaviour Interactive has not specified the exact reason behind the removal, it’s important to note that the collaboration started just over two years ago in September 2019. Due to Stranger Things being a Netflix property, it’s likely that the license to use the property has expired. It’s not uncommon for licensed content such as this to eventually run their course. Notably, Dead By Daylight has also worked with other popular horror franchises such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and films like Scream (the Ghost Face mask) and Evil Dead.

If you haven’t had the chance to snag these characters in the past two years, fret not. Behaviour Interactive has decided to put Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon on sale for 50% off. The last chance sale will go from today, August 17, 2021, to November 17, 2021, the day of removal. Furthermore, Behavior is also putting all three characters’ outfits on sale until September 8, 2021, with every outfit on 50% off. Similar to the characters, players will retain access to the outfits once the studio removes them from the store.

Additionally, the Stranger Things chapter itself as well as the Stranger Things Edition of the game will also go on sale starting August 18, 2021. The PlayStation Store will have the Stranger Things chapter 60% off, while the Stranger Things edition will be available for 50% off. The chapter sale will run separately until September 1, 2021. Finally, Behavior also notes that it will update fans via social channels on “special activations” between now and November 17, including Hellraiser’s Pinhead coming in September as part of a whole new Hellraiser chapter.

We’ll keep readers up to date on any more details.

