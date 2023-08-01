Dead by Daylight Alien Trailer Teases Xenomorph Character

Dead by Daylight has has many horror movie icons, and now it’s adding one more to the list. But it’s not a guy with a sharp tool, as it’s the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise.

More information on the Dead by Daylight Alien crossover is coming soon

The Dead by Daylight Alien crossover news came through a short trailer. It’s more of a tone piece that goes through a classic Nostromo-esque ship. The perfect organism only makes its appearance at the very end.

It’s not much, but Behaviour Interactive noted that players will learn more on August 8. It also said the Xenomorph is “coming soon.”

As previously stated, this is just another horror movie icon that has come to Dead by Daylight. The asymmetric online game has had characters from Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, Saw, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Hellraiser. Dead by Daylight has also enlisted some legends from horror television shows like Ash vs. Evil Dead and Stranger Things, as well as other game franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil. And while not from any one franchise, it recently received DLC that added acclaimed actor Nicolas Cage to the game as himself.

Players have been asking for the Xenomorph for some time, as its one of the most noteworthy horror creatures in media. Some thought an Alien announcement was coming in April for Alien Day, and there were pieces of evidences that loosely pointed in that direction, but that did not come to pass.