Zen’s Pinball M Launches With Table Based on John Carpenter’s The Thing

Can you trust anyone, even yourself? As Zen Studios’ new horror-led pinball experience, Pinball M, releases for consoles and PCs later this month, fans will find out soon. Zen Studios, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, has revealed John Carpenter’s The Thing Pinball as the final table in the hard-hitting launch lineup for Pinball M.

Pinball M heads to Outpost 31

In an immersive and suspenseful experience, The Thing Pinball table follows the plot of Universal Pictures’ thrilling 1982 cult-classic film. Players will immerse themselves in a thrilling and suspenseful world inspired by the film and use their pinball skills to battle against the shape-shifting alien set in the arctic tundra of U.S. Outpost #31.

The chilling table features the following:

Players will be challenged to survive the vicious attack of the Dog-Thing by shooting its tentacles.

It’s Bennings! Players will not only be able to watch him transform but then torch what he becomes.

Players will collect blood samples and shoot the reagent cartridge to reveal the impostor.

We found something in the ice! Players will lock, then bust open the balls for BURIED IN ICE multi-ball.

Players will rig their own TNT to blow up the base and The Thing in a wild Wizard Mode.

Zen’s Pinball M has a launch library that features other licensed tables including Chucky’s Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight Pinball, Duke Nukem’s: Big Shot Pinball, and Zen’s own creation: Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director’s Cut, and now of course, The Thing Pinball.

Pinball M will hit Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on November 30, 2023.