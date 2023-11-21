pinball m the thing table

Zen’s Pinball M Launches With Table Based on John Carpenter’s The Thing

By Neil Bolt

Can you trust anyone, even yourself? As Zen Studios’ new horror-led pinball experience, Pinball M, releases for consoles and PCs later this month, fans will find out soon. Zen Studios, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, has revealed John Carpenter’s The Thing Pinball as the final table in the hard-hitting launch lineup for Pinball M.

Pinball M heads to Outpost 31

In an immersive and suspenseful experience, The Thing Pinball table follows the plot of Universal Pictures’ thrilling 1982 cult-classic film. Players will immerse themselves in a thrilling and suspenseful world inspired by the film and use their pinball skills to battle against the shape-shifting alien set in the arctic tundra of U.S. Outpost #31.

The chilling table features the following:

  • Players will be challenged to survive the vicious attack of the Dog-Thing by shooting its tentacles.
  • It’s Bennings! Players will not only be able to watch him transform but then torch what he becomes.
  • Players will collect blood samples and shoot the reagent cartridge to reveal the impostor.
  • We found something in the ice! Players will lock, then bust open the balls for BURIED IN ICE multi-ball.
  • Players will rig their own TNT to blow up the base and The Thing in a wild Wizard Mode.

Zen’s Pinball M has a launch library that features other licensed tables including Chucky’s Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight Pinball, Duke Nukem’s: Big Shot Pinball, and Zen’s own creation: Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director’s Cut, and now of course, The Thing Pinball.

Pinball M will hit Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on November 30, 2023.

Neil Bolt
Neil Bolt

Neil became a horror fan from just a nightmare-inducing glimpse of the Ghoulies VHS cover and a book on how to draw ghosts. It escalated from there and now that's almost all he writes and talks about.

