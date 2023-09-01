Horror-Infused Pinball M Announced With Dead by Daylight and Chucky Tables

Pinball FX developer Zen Studios is unleashing a new horror-flavored pinball game for PC and consoles called Pinball M. The M is seemingly for Mature as these tables are not afraid of swirling the claret about.

Pinball M brings big horror IP to the (pinball) table

Three tables have been confirmed so far, with five available at launch. First up is Dead by Daylight Pinball which has been created in conjunction with Behaviour Interactive. The table sees a digital pinball table decked out in Dead by Daylight livery and features a 3D diorama of the Trapper killer and a potential victim that can be triggered to make the Trapper hook said victim.

Elsewhere, everyone’s favorite murderous doll Chucky gets Chucky’s Killer Pinball. This table features the diminutive killer and lots of nods to his movie series. It also promises more blood on the table than a Raccoon City diner.

Rounding out the confirmed tables is the Lovecraft-inspired Wrath of the Elder Gods. This table has all manner of squid-looking monstrosities and cosmic horrors out to break your mind and steal your balls.

In addition to these horror-themed pinball tables are some extra features.

And the terror doesn’t stop when the game is over! Pinball M introduces a new nerve-rattling Play Corner feature in the table menu, which immerses players in a 3D environment that’s themed to match each table’s horror-inspired design, with wickedly fun customization options that make each Play Corner unique. Players can craft their own personal corner of horrors in the game with eerie decorative elements which can be earned through gameplay. With Play Corners, you’ll be drawn deeper into the terrifying world of each pinball table – you may never want to leave!

Pinball M will be a free download with purchasable tables. There’s not set release date, but Zen Studios has confirmed it will be on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch sometime soon.