Approxmiately one month ago, developer Behaviour Interactive revealed plans to bring a bit of Netflix’s Stranger Things to the Dead by Daylight experience. Such a time has finally come. Dead by Daylight fans can now face off against the Demogorgon in free content for the multiplayer title.

The Stranger Things chapter released today across all platforms. With this new content, players can assume the role of two survivors from Hawkins, Indiana—Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler. In addition, the latest chapter introduces a brand-new map, Stranger Things‘ Underground Complex. Fans of the Netflix series may recognize it as the laboratory positioned beneath the Hawkins National Laboratory. In the show’s first season, MKUltra experiments were conducted in the Underground Complex, particularly on series favorite Eleven. Dead by Daylight’s Stranger Things chapter also added Steve’s Scuffed Rolled Sleeves and Nancy’s Torn Sweatshirt as cosmetic items.

For a sneak peek at what to expect when the new survivors and killer enter the Entity, check out the Stranger Things Spotlight below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since releasing the title in summer 2016, Behaviour Interactive has regularly added new content to Dead by Daylight. The most recent addition, prior to Stranger Things‘ arrival, was a chapter featuring Scream’s Ghostface. Several other horror icons have took part in haunting Dead by Daylight as well, including the likes of Jigsaw from the Saw franchise and Freddy Krueger.

Fans of Dead by Daylight may also be interested in checking out a recently announced collectible. Earlier this summer, Gecco unveiled a statue of the game’s Wraith, which is set to ship between December 2019 and January 2020. The Wraith statue stands about 14 inches tall, features a number of accessories, and has LED lights for lies that switch between white and red in color. Preorders for the $360 figure are already available online.

Dead by Daylight is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Behaviour Interactive via VG247]