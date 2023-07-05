Nicolas Cage’s Dead by Daylight Abilities, Wild Voice Lines Revealed Alongside New Trailer

Nicolas Cage is known for his acting skills, and it seems like he will bringing those talents into Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive revealed a little of how he will play in the multiplayer horror game, and also released a cinematic trailer of the Mandy and Pig star.

Nic Cage’s abilities tap into his acting skills

According to the game’s patch notes, Cage has three perks: Dramaturgy, Scene Partner, and Plot Twist.

Dramaturgy Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for two seconds, followed by an unknown effect (one of the following). Exposed for 12 seconds Gain 25% Haste for two seconds Scream, but nothing happens Gain a random rare item in hand with random add-ons and drop any held item. The same effect cannot happen twice in a row. Causes exhaustion for 60/50/40 seconds. Can’t be used while exhausted.

Scene Partner Activates when you are in the Killer’s Terror Radius. Whenever you look at the Killer, scream, then see the Killer’s aura for three, four, or five seconds. There is a chance you will scream again, if you do, you will see the Killer’s aura for an additional two seconds. Scene Partner then goes on cooldown for 60 seconds.

Plot Twist Activates when you are injured. Press the Active Ability Button 2 while crouched and motionless to silently enter the dying state. When using Plot Twist to enter the dying state, you leave no blood pools, make no noise, and you can fully recover from the dying state. When you recover by yourself using Plot Twist, you are fully healed instantly and you gain 50% Haste for two, three, or four seconds. This perk deactivates if you recover by yourself by any means and reactivates when the exit gates are powered.



The cinematic trailer itself is on the opposite side of the spectrum since it has no gameplay and sets the tone by showing Cage monologuing while Evan MacMillan stalks his prey.

Players don’t have to wait until his full release on July 25 to see him in action since he is currently playable in the Public Test Build on Steam. Various YouTubers and streamers have already posted gameplay of Cage to give more context to the patch notes. YouTuber Syrekx even uploaded a video full of Cage’s lines, which contain plenty of screaming, swearing, and otherwise bizarre reads.