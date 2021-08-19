Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases tomorrow, August 20, and the Trophy list has gone live today on Exophase. As expected, there will be new trophies for the Iki Island expansion as well as the new Rivals mode and Mastery Challenges coming to Legends.

There are 77 trophies in total, including a Platinum trophy, although only 52 of them belong to the base game and are required for Platinum. All of the added content falls under separate Trophy sections of their own. Two trophies are still attached to the New Game + update, while there are also the six trophies added when Legends mode was first introduced. This leaves 17 new trophies split into three different sections. Iki Island has been split into two sections with seven Iki Story trophies and six Iki Exploration trophies. The remaining four trophies are for the new Rivals mode and Gear Mastery system.

All of the Trophies will be available on release for the PS5 version of the game. Those buying the PS4 version will receive the new trophies in an update to the existing trophy list. The Trophies are otherwise the same across both console generations. You can see the full list below, but beware spoilers.

Also note that transferring your save from the PS4 version will automatically unlock any previously earned Trophies on the PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Trophy List

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Platinum Trophy

Living Legend – Obtain all trophies.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Gold Trophies

Mono No Aware – Leave the past behind and accept the burden of your new mantle.

– Leave the past behind and accept the burden of your new mantle. Helping Sword Hand – Complete all Tales of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Silver Trophies

The Warrior Monk – Complete all of Norio’s Tales.

– Complete all of Norio’s Tales. The Vengeful Warrior – Complete all of Masako’s Tales.

– Complete all of Masako’s Tales. The Unbending Archer – Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales.

– Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales. The Headstrong Thief – Complete all of Yuna’s Tales.

– Complete all of Yuna’s Tales. Teller of Tales – Complete all of the Mythic Tales.

– Complete all of the Mythic Tales. Have a Nice Fall – Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge.

– Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge. Cooper Clan Cosplayer – Dress up as a legendary thief.

– Dress up as a legendary thief. Body, Mind, and Spirit – Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes.

– Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes. Master Liberator – Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Bronze Trophies

Gathering Storm – Recover the katana of clan Sakai.

– Recover the katana of clan Sakai. Point of No Return – Break your code to help a new friend.

– Break your code to help a new friend. Company of Wolves – Recruit the Straw Hat ronin.

– Recruit the Straw Hat ronin. Stoking the Flame – Rescue Taka from Mongol captivity.

– Rescue Taka from Mongol captivity. Family Reunion – Free Lord Shimura from the Khan’s clutches.

– Free Lord Shimura from the Khan’s clutches. Leader of the People – Rally the peasants of Yarikawa.

– Rally the peasants of Yarikawa. Birthright – Recover your father’s armor.

– Recover your father’s armor. Dying Embers – Eradicate the traitors in the name of a fallen friend.

– Eradicate the traitors in the name of a fallen friend. The Ghost – Embrace your new identity.

– Embrace your new identity. The Exiled Alliance – Reunite with your allies in the frozen north.

– Reunite with your allies in the frozen north. Sovereign End – Confront the Khan.

– Confront the Khan. Flash of Steel – Defeat 20 enemies with a counterattack after a Perfect Parry.

– Defeat 20 enemies with a counterattack after a Perfect Parry. Witness Protection – Shoot a Terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing.

– Shoot a Terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing. All in the Wrist – Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff.

– Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff. Open for Business – Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times.

– Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times. There Can Be Only One – Successfully complete every duel.

– Successfully complete every duel. Haunting Precision – Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes.

– Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes. The Ghost of Legend – Build your Legend to earn the title Ghost of Tsushima.

– Build your Legend to earn the title Ghost of Tsushima. Quick Study – Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances.

– Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances. Every Trick in the Book – Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques.

– Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques. The Perfect Storm – Fully upgrade your sword.

– Fully upgrade your sword. A Charming Man – Equip a charm in all 6 slots.

– Equip a charm in all 6 slots. Gifted – Collect 10 gifts.

– Collect 10 gifts. Slay – Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear.

– Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear. Light the Way – Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima.

– Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima. Den of Thieves – Discover Umugi Cove.

– Discover Umugi Cove. Favor of the Kami – Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima.

– Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima. Honor the Unseen – Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima.

– Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima. Lost and Found – Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit.

– Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit. Monochrome Masters – Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants.

– Purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants. Dirge of the Fallen Forge – Play the “Lament of the Storm” at a friend’s grave.

– Play the “Lament of the Storm” at a friend’s grave. A Moment in Time – Personalize a scene in Photo Mode.

– Personalize a scene in Photo Mode. Avid Reader – Collect 20 Records.

– Collect 20 Records. Know Your Enemy – Collect 20 Mongol artifacts.

– Collect 20 Mongol artifacts. Hero of the People – Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara.

– Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara. A Fight for the Isle… – Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara.

– Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara. Good Riddance – Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama.

– Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama. Securing Sanctuary… – Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama.

– Liberate all occupied areas in Toyotama. Mass Eviction – Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata.

– Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata. A New Safe Haven – Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata.

Legends Mode DLC Trophy List

Legends Mode DLC Gold Trophies

Transcendence – Complete all 3 Raid chapters.

Legends Mode DLC Silver Trophies

Ultimate Warrior – Reach rank 20 with all roles.

– Reach rank 20 with all roles. Ultimate Truth – Complete the final wave in a gold Survival.

Legends Mode DLC Bronze Trophies

Promising Start – Complete a Legends Mode story.

– Complete a Legends Mode story. True Understanding – Complete all Legends Mode stories on a single difficulty.

– Complete all Legends Mode stories on a single difficulty. Self-Actualized – Reach rank 20 in any role.

New Game + DLC Trophy List

New Game + DLC Silver Trophies

A Legend for All Time – Complete Jin’s Journey in New Game+.

New Game + DLC Bronze Trophies

Grand Opening – Purchase something from Baku the Voiceless in New Game+.

Iki Island: Story DLC Trophy List

Iki Island: Story DLC Gold Trophies

Friend to All Raiders – Complete all Tales of Iki.

Iki Island: Story DLC Silver Trophies

Out of the Past – Survive the Eagle’s medicine and bid farewell to a new friend.

Iki Island: Story DLC Bronze Trophies

The Benefit of All Beings – Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer.

– Build your Legend on Iki Island to earn the title Legacy Redeemer. The Butcher Redeemed – Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory.

– Liberate Iki Island by defeating the Eagle and driving the invaders from Mongol territory. Treasures of the Past – Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island.

– Complete all Mythic Tales on Iki Island. Elegy for Kazumasa – Complete all Memories of Your Father.

– Complete all Memories of Your Father. Common Courtesy – Discover and complete all unwritten tales on Iki Island.

Iki Island: Exploration DLC Trophy List

Iki Island: Exploration DLC Bronze Trophies

Monkey See – Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa.

– Embody the spirit of the monkey on Saruiwa. Pride of Ishikawa – Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges.

– Achieve bronze or higher on all Archery Challenges. Chiyoko’s Song – Complete all Animal Sanctuaries.

– Complete all Animal Sanctuaries. A Few Splinters – Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament.

– Complete all bokken duels at the Hidden Cove Tournament. Well-Rounded Warrior – Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island.

– Complete all Haiku, Onsen, Shinto Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes on Iki Island. Blood on Your Hands – Purchase an item from the Crimson Dye Merchant and obtain a dye for your Sakai Horse Armor.

Legends: Rivals and Mastery Challenges DLC Trophy List

Legends: Rivals and Mastery Challenges DLC Bronze Trophies

Honor Bound – Bind a piece of gear to a class.

– Bind a piece of gear to a class. Champion of the Kami – Win a Legends Rivals match.

– Win a Legends Rivals match. Cursed No More – Purify a Cursed piece of gear.

– Purify a Cursed piece of gear. A Painful Blockage – Summon five Shades in a single Rivals match.

[Source: Exophase]