During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Volition and Deep Silver revealed the latest installment in the Saints Row franchise with a cinematic trailer. The new game reboots the franchise with new protagonists and a brand new location, but it left a bit of a sour taste in some fans mouths. The latest gameplay trailer, however, seems to have relaxed some of those worries, as it welcomes players to the fictional desert city of Santa Ileso while the team explains their vision for the title. They also announced a retail-only Saints Row Notorious Edition.

“Welcome to Santa Ileso” is introduced by Bryce Charles who will be voicing the game’s default boss. After explaining why they decided to reboot the franchise instead of creating a sequel, Volition then shows off more of the city of Santo Ileso with its “Keep It Strange” ethos. We then meet the four Saints—the Boss, Eli, Nina and Kevin—as they try to build their own criminal empire and take down the rival criminal gangs looking to stop the Saints from taking over the city. Finally, the team explains what they’re trying to achieve with the reboot. Take a look:

Saints Row will be available in three different versions, both physically and digitally. While preorders aren’t open yet, the team has revealed the first of those versions. The Notorious Edition will only be available at retail and will come an expansion pass that will include three DLC episodes, none of which have been detailed at this time. The Notorious Edition also comes with the following content:

The full Saints Row game

The Idols Anarchy Pack, which contains a digitized Idols DJ helmet, a pretty-but-brutal Idols Twinkle bat and a neon illuminated Scrambler bike

The Saints Criminal Customs pack, which is a digital pack for pre-orders of physical product and contains The Saints Custom Convertible car and The Saints Custom Stab Jacket

The Los Panteros American Muscle Bundle – featuring the Los Panteros ‘El Lanzador’ Heavy Weapon skin and Custom ‘Fury’ Motorcycle

The Expansion pass to extend gameplay over three additional episodes, as well as Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

So far the reboot has divided fans, but Volition is sticking to their guns and has declared they’re “not backing down on this game.” Their new vision of Saints Row releases on February 25, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

[Source: Deep Silver]