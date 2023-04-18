PS Plus Extra and Premium April 2023 Games Available Now

PS Plus Extra and Premium April 2023 games line-up has begun rolling out worldwide. Folks in Europe, Asia, and the Middle-East can download the games now whereas players in North America should see the line-up go live shortly.

16 new games added to PS Plus in April 2023

This month on PS Plus is Bethesda galore – a bit ironic considering the ongoing spat between Microsoft (who now owns Bethesda) and Sony Interactive Entertainment over the former’s impending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. But we digress.

Here are the 16 new games added to PS Plus Extra and Premium today:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4, PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Doom (PS4) – Requires Premium

Doom II (PS4) – Requires Premium

Doom 64 (PS4) – Requires Premium

Doom 3 (PS4) – Requires Premium

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4) – Requires Premium

For those interested, here’s a quick rundown of what each tier of PS Plus offers in terms of monetary value this month.