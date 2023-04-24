Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Patch 1.22 Stops Time Standing Still

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores has received update 1.22 today and the patch notes reveal one of the big fixes is to stop time from standing still. The team has also ironed out several instances of crashing but there are still a couple of known issues they’re working on for future updates.

The aim of patch 1.22 was to fix three burning issues. As well as the game crashing and Time of Day getting stuck permanently, the other issue fixed was that Dino Digits Quiz rewards should now be awarded to players properly regardless of their unlock conditions.

If players are encountering different bugs, the team at Guerrilla Games asks if they could be informed through the support form. In terms of known issues, this is what is currently being investigated:

Some players have reported progression issues with Aerial Captures

Some players are reporting issues with quest progression

Burning Shores has garnered interesting review scores, with many players deciding to review bomb the game following controversy over Aloy’s “sexual orientation” and a perceived “political agenda.” Despite this, Guerrilla seems to be moving ahead with the final part of the trilogy as well as an “exciting online project.”