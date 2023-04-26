Activision Blizzard Player Count Drops by 20 Million Since Last Quarter

Since last year’s holiday season, the overall Activision Blizzard player count has dropped by a very noticeable amount. This has been revealed in the latest figures shown near the end of the company’s latest financial report. After combining the number of monthly active users across all of the publisher’s games, the overall player count as decreased by over 20 million.

Both Activision games and Blizzard games see a firm drop

Taking a look at the very last table in Activision Blizzard’s financial report for Q1 2023 on BusinessWire, there were 368 million monthly active users during the quarter, compared to 389 million in Q4 2022.

That might not sound like too much of a decline, but Activision and Blizzard games have taken quite a hit. The monthly active users for Activision games dropped from 111 million to 98 million, while those for Blizzard games were cut almost in half from 45 million to 27 million. Some of this isn’t too surprising, since most games lose a good portion of its userbase after launch, be it Call of Duty, Overwatch, or otherwise.

For wider context, the 45 million figure for Blizzard games last quarter was definitely a surge. Back in Q1 2022, there were only about 22 million monthly active users, so the launch of Overwatch 2 helped elevate interest. It’s a bit hard to tell whether the drop in activity for Overwatch 2 is to blame, though, since the active player count figures since the game’s launch have been quite consistent according to ActivePlayer.

Perhaps some of this overall drop for Activision Blizzard might be due to the successful Diablo 4 beta possibly grabbing players from Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal, or an overall drop in player count for Warzone 2 and other Call of Duty games.