Get A Renewed Sony HT-S400 Soundbar For Over $65 Off

If you’re interested in upgrading your audio set-up, there’s no better time than right now. You can get a great Amazon deal on a Sony HT-S400 2.1CH Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, surround sound, and Dolby Digital due to the Amazon Renewed program. At a 27% off discount, it’s well worth the money.

S-Force Pro Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital at a discounted rate

You can get the Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Wireless Subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound, and Dolby Digital here, reduced from $248 to $179.

The S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital capabilities that give the entire soundbar a cinematic-level sound quality. You’ll be able to watch movies and feel like you’re actually watching it in a cinema, and paired with a great TV it’ll truly be a stunning experience.

You can even connect it to your TV with HDMI ARC if you’d rather use that over an optical connection, and the subwoofer connects to the soundbar wirelessly to avoid too many wires tangling together. If you don’t like how the soundbar sounds then you have ninety days to contact Amazon and get a replacement, so you can try it out first!

