Horizon 3 Confirmed Again by PlayStation, Aloy Will Return

Horizon Forbidden West left off on one big cliffhanger, which was followed up on by the Burning Shores DLC. And if that wasn’t more than enough evidence that the franchise wasn’t done, Guerrilla Games has more overtly teased the existence of Horizon 3 yet again.

“Aloy’s adventures will continue” in Horizon 3

In the same post that studio announced that the Horizon series had sold 32.7 million units across its three games, Studio Director Jan-Bart van Beek signed off the article by speaking about the future of the franchise, noting that players aren’t done seeing Aloy just yet.

“Last of all, I’d like to share that we are so excited that Aloy’s adventures will continue,” said van Beek. “Her latest mission takes her to the ruins of Los Angeles in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we can’t wait for you to find out where she’ll go next.”

Guerrilla hasn’t been coy about making another Horizon. Angie Smets, who recently moved from Guerrilla to PlayStation Studios, said that the team will be “expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and [its] exciting online project.” Footage from a 2020 build of that online game seemingly leaked back in January.