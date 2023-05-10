Hollow Knight: Silksong Delayed as It Misses Its Release Date Window

Developer Team Cherry has confirmed the news of a Hollow Knight: Silksong delay, which pushes the game’s release window further into the future.

When is Hollow Knight: Silksong coming out?

In a recent tweet, Matthew Griffin — Team Cherry’s marketing and publishing spokesperson — acknowledged the developer had initially planned for release in the first half of 2023. However, due to the game getting “quite big,” the team decided to “take the time to make the game as good as we can.”

“Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong,” Griffin’s tweet reads. “We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can. Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.



We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.



Expect… — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) May 10, 2023

While no information on a new release date was set, it does seem like the team behind the highly anticipated sequel won’t rush things. Silksong has been in development for several years now, with the game originally being announced in 2019.

The trailer for Silksong appeared at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last year. A tweet from Xbox indicated that the game would be playable within 12 months, but that’s obviously no longer the case.

The original Hollow Knight was released in 2017 by Team Cherry, and became one of the most acclaimed titles of the past decade. The game was met with universal praise for its art style, worldbuilding, and combat.