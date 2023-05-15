Original Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Has Passed Away

Brendan O’Brien, who lent his voice to a number of characters in the original Crash Bandicoot games, has passed away. He was 61. O’Brien died on March 23, but it wasn’t until this weekend that news of his death was widely shared.

Brendan O’Brien starred in Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot games

An obituary for O’Brien was discovered on Legacy.com, which highlights his distinguished career in the entertainment industry. He voiced Crash Bandicoot in the original Naughty Dog-developed PlayStation games and continued his involvement with the series until 2004.

Apart from Crash Bandicoot, O’Brien voiced N. Gin, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the first three Crash games.

O’Brien was a fan of music, and according to his obituary, he enjoyed playing the guitar and took part in every “every high school event in the southland.” O’Brien hailed from a family of entertainers and began his own acting career at the age of 10. According to IMDB, his last television appearance was in a 2021 episode of The Slowest Show.

O’Brien’s family has not disclosed his cause of death. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years.

Our thoughts go out to O’Brien’s family and loved ones.