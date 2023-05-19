Ghost of Tsushima 2 Reportedly Won’t Be at PlayStation Showcase

There has been some speculation that Ghost of Tsushima 2 will appear at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, as it is another big likely sequel in Sony’s lineup. However, according to a reputable insider, the Sucker Punch Productions-developed sequel isn’t slated to be at the show.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 “probably won’t” be at the PlayStation Showcase

As spotted by Push Square, insider Jeff Grubb stated as much on his recent Game Mess stream. Grubb, who accurately reported on the week the showcase would debut during, said that it “[doesn’t] sound like” Ghost of Tsushima 2 would be at the showcase before saying it “probably won’t be there.” He also chimed in noting that the next Dragon Age will not be at the PlayStation Showcase, either. It appeared as though a source was listening and fed him information during the broadcast, as the two hosts speculated earlier that the this sequel would be at the show.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 hasn’t been officially announced, but job listings have pointed to Sucker Punch developing a follow-up to its critically acclaimed open-world game. The posts have called for applicants to have “played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core combat systems” in addition to being willing to write stories about Feudal Japan.

The first game was revealed somewhat early, as it was announced at E3 2018 and didn’t come out until just over two years later, which is quite a lead time. It has also already been almost three years since the original game launched, so many were probably expecting an announcement soon.