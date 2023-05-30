PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 30, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives Rolling Thunder 2

Bat Boy

Beat Saber

Chef

Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath

Cosmodread

Dark Quest 3

Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon

Everdream Valley

Fights in Tight Spaces

Forklift 2024 – The Simulation

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes

The Light in the Darkness

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™

MEMORY LANE

Nock

Octo Curse

Onigo Hunter

Protodroid DeLTA

Railway Empire 2

REPLIKATOR

RUN MAN

Santas Monster Shootout

Shame Legacy

Super Kids Racing : Lava Edition

TORINTO

Travel The Words

Vaccine Rebirth

Waifu Space Conquest

