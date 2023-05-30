PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 30, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
- Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives Rolling Thunder 2
- Bat Boy
- Beat Saber
- Chef
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu’s Wrath
- Cosmodread
- Dark Quest 3
- Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon
- Everdream Valley
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Forklift 2024 – The Simulation
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
- The Light in the Darkness
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- MEMORY LANE
- Nock
- Octo Curse
- Onigo Hunter
- Protodroid DeLTA
- Railway Empire 2
- REPLIKATOR
- RUN MAN
- Santas Monster Shootout
- Shame Legacy
- Super Kids Racing : Lava Edition
- TORINTO
- Travel The Words
- Vaccine Rebirth
- Waifu Space Conquest