Capcom Showcase Announced for Summer Game Fest

Capcom is getting in on the Summer Game Fest action. The company announced that it is holding its own showcase, and it will kick off on June 12 at 3 p.m. PT.

The Summer Game Fest Twitter account unveiled the news and the date. There’s no word on what will be there, as the reveal only just came with the most essential details.

Capcom has the Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective port and Exoprimal in the near future, both of which might make an appearance. Dragon’s Dogma 2, while just showing up at the PlayStation Showcase, is another possible candidate. Rashid, Street Fighter 6’s first DLC character, is also slated for the summer and has not gotten his own trailer yet.

It’s also possible that Capcom officially unveils the heavily rumored Resident Evil 4 remake DLC starring Ada Wong (or more of its PlayStation VR2 mode). It’s also always possible that Pragmata (which has a 2023 release window) has its own slot, yet it has stayed in the shadows since its reveal in 2020.

The Capcom Showcase was leaked just beforehand, as the Capcom Europe Facebook account posted the event a few hours ahead the official announcement. The premature post also noted that the stream will be 36 minutes, something Capcom didn’t state in its reveal post.