PS5 System Update 23.01-07.40.00 Released

Sony Interactive Entertainment rolled out a new PS5 system update bright and early today, June 7. System software version 23.01-07.40.00 isn’t extensive like the March 2023 update, but it does bring some good ol’ performance improvements.

The update weighs a little over 1 GB. Its brief patch notes read:

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Patch notes for minor system updates tend to be vague, and we all get to see the blessed stability update from time to time, but the message and usability improvements has players intrigued. We’re unlikely to get an explanation from Sony but players will find out soon enough what has (or hasn’t) been improved.

The last major PS5 system update added the long-awaited Discord voice chat functionality, and made it easier to play games. Players are no longer required to remove disc installs for games that they also own digitally, which means that you don’t need to download the game from scratch.

Sony also made some much-needed improvements to PS4/PS5 cross-save functionality.

As usual, we’ll update our readers if we find out what today’s system “stability” entails.