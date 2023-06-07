Someone’s Playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on PS Vita

A tech-savvy gamer has found a way to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the PS Vita. Seeing a Nintendo exclusive streaming on the neglected Sony handheld wasn’t exactly on anyone’s bingo card, but here we are.

How to play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on PS Vita

Reddit user oriorioriorioriori (via TheGamer) managed the feat by using PC emulator Yuzu to run TOTK. They then used a program called Moonlight to stream the game on PS Vita.

While impressive, the results aren’t perfect. The input lag is evident but oriorioriorioriori claims that it’s “relatively low” and it doesn’t seem to bother them.

Nintendo isn’t exactly a fan of emulators and we can’t imagine the company being happy with its exclusive running on a non-Nintendo handheld. Here’s hoping oriorioriorioriori doesn’t hear from Nintendo lawyers over some harmless fun!

Speaking of handhelds, Sony has its own PlayStation streaming device coming soon. Code named Project Q, the handheld is rumored to be launching this November, complete with DualSense features and the ability to play all PS5 games remotely over WiFi. Details of Project Q and its tech specs will be shared in due course so stay tuned.