Dead Island 2 DLC Out Now, Roadmap Set

Dead Island 2 launched with a season pass, but details were thin. Dambuster Studios has now explained more about the Dead Island 2 DLC and revealed around when each pack will come out.

The Dead Island 2 DLC includes cosmetics, weapons, and levels

The first bit of paid DLC is out right now and takes advantage of Dead Island 2’s new skin system. In addition to a number of bug fixes, the update contains six free skins in the ‘Til Dawn Collection (one for each character), but the other costumes are divided up in an orthodox way that’s contingent on what version players own.

Season pass owners will get the Gaelic Queen Dani costume. Those with the Deluxe, Gold, or Hell-A editions will get the Silver Star Jacob and Cyber Slayer Amy skins. The Jungle Fantasy Ryan, Steel Horse Carla, and Venice Vogue Bruno skins are not included in any pass and must be purchased separately. Every pack contains a skin and weapon and is available for $4.99 separately. And while the weapon can be used by anyone, the skins are locked to a specific character.

Those with Amazon Prime can get the From Dusk Collection of skins through Prime Gaming Rewards. The first one is Dusk Dani, which will be available from June 15 to July 17. It’ll have a special skin and set of claws, the latter of which can be used by any character (while the former is locked to Dani). The rest of the costumes will come out during 2023.

The other parts of the season pass are not divided up so strangely. The first story-based expansion will be called Haus and features a “techno-death cult” and a billionaire preparing for the apocalypse. It’ll have new missions, weapons, skills, and areas to explore and is currently slated for Q4 2023.

SOLA is the second expansion and takes place on festival grounds and stars eco-friendly ravers. SOLA is scheduled for Q2 2024. Both Haus and SOLA are included in the season pass, but will be available to purchase for an unknown price.