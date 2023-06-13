PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 13, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)

NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)

PSVR Games

BREAK STUFF VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN

Cat Souls

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Greyhill Incident

Gunfire Reborn

Mighty Mage

MotoGP™23 PS4 & PS5

Nocturnal

Orbital Bullet

A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950

SENSEs: Midnight

Sugar Tanks

Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition

Toodee and Topdee

Tour de France 2023

TRIPP: A New Way to Meditate

UD CAVE

Next Page: European Update »