PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 13, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)
- NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
- Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)
PSVR Games
- BREAK STUFF VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN
- Cat Souls
- Danmaku Unlimited 3
- Greyhill Incident
- Gunfire Reborn
- Mighty Mage
- MotoGP™23 PS4 & PS5
- Nocturnal
- Orbital Bullet
- A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
- SENSEs: Midnight
- Sugar Tanks
- Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition
- Toodee and Topdee
- Tour de France 2023
- TRIPP: A New Way to Meditate
- UD CAVE