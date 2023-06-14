Dead Cells Animated Series Coming From Blood Dragon Anime Studio

Dead Cells Animated Series Coming From Blood Dragon Anime Studio

By Michael Leri

Dead Cells has had a handful of stylized animated trailers throughout its lifespan. And now, it is getting a full animated series in 2024.

The Dead Cells animated series is coming next year

French animated streaming service ADN is teaming up with animation house Bobbypills — a studio that describes itself as a team in Paris full of “depressive, beautiful, fucked up people making cartoons for depressive, beautiful, fucked up people” — for the show. Bobbypills is also behind the upcoming Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon anime Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix that recently got a trailer at the Ubisoft Forward.

There will be 10 seven-minute episodes that will only be available in France before spreading to other territories. It’s unclear how long the wait will be, though.

Buy Dead Cells

This show takes viewers to a “cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague.” The island’s king creates an ill-fated remedy that ends up having the opposite effect that turns the population into monstrous creatures. The prophecies note of a “flame-headed hero” who will save the day. And when he does appear, he just wants to be left alone.

Dead Cells is still going strong after launching in early access in 2017. It has gotten numerous free updates, premium DLC packs, and ports since. The most recent expansion was a well-received Castlevania crossover, which will be the centerpiece of the upcoming physical edition. Motion Twin an Evil Empire recently announced that the game had hit over 10 million sales, and they have a roadmap of content planned at least until the end of 2024.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related