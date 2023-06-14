Dead Cells Animated Series Coming From Blood Dragon Anime Studio

Dead Cells has had a handful of stylized animated trailers throughout its lifespan. And now, it is getting a full animated series in 2024.

The Dead Cells animated series is coming next year

French animated streaming service ADN is teaming up with animation house Bobbypills — a studio that describes itself as a team in Paris full of “depressive, beautiful, fucked up people making cartoons for depressive, beautiful, fucked up people” — for the show. Bobbypills is also behind the upcoming Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon anime Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix that recently got a trailer at the Ubisoft Forward.

There will be 10 seven-minute episodes that will only be available in France before spreading to other territories. It’s unclear how long the wait will be, though.

This show takes viewers to a “cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague.” The island’s king creates an ill-fated remedy that ends up having the opposite effect that turns the population into monstrous creatures. The prophecies note of a “flame-headed hero” who will save the day. And when he does appear, he just wants to be left alone.

Dead Cells is still going strong after launching in early access in 2017. It has gotten numerous free updates, premium DLC packs, and ports since. The most recent expansion was a well-received Castlevania crossover, which will be the centerpiece of the upcoming physical edition. Motion Twin an Evil Empire recently announced that the game had hit over 10 million sales, and they have a roadmap of content planned at least until the end of 2024.