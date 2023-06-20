PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 20, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)
- NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
- Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)
PSVR Games
- Pixel Ripped 1978
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives MEGA BLAST
- Balloon Girl
- Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)
- Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs
- Crash Team Rumble™
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- The Fairy’s Song
- Fall of Porcupine
- Firefight!
- LAYERS OF FEAR
- Loco Parentis
- Mighty Mage
- Park Beyond
- POMBERO: The Lord of the Night
- Robolt
- S LANES
- Speed or death
- Stay Out of the House
- Steel Assault
- Sugar Tanks
- Super Kids Racing – Theme Park Edition
- SURV1V3
- Urban Flow
- Wolf Simulator : RPG Survival Animal Battle
- Worms [PS1 Emulation]