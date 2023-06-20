PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 20, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5/PS4)

NBA 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

Trek to Yomi (PS4/PS5)

PSVR Games

Pixel Ripped 1978

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives MEGA BLAST

Balloon Girl

Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)

Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs

Crash Team Rumble™

Crime Boss: Rockay City

The Fairy’s Song

Fall of Porcupine

Firefight!

LAYERS OF FEAR

Loco Parentis

Mighty Mage

Park Beyond

POMBERO: The Lord of the Night

Robolt

S LANES

Speed or death

Stay Out of the House

Steel Assault

Sugar Tanks

Super Kids Racing – Theme Park Edition

SURV1V3

Urban Flow

Wolf Simulator : RPG Survival Animal Battle

Worms [PS1 Emulation]

