PS Plus Essential July 2023 Lineup Revealed

By Michael Leri

The PS Plus Essential July 2023 lineup has been officially revealed. As is usually the case, it includes three games, and they’ll be available for subscribers starting on July 4 until July 31. These three games are Alan Wake Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Endling – Extinction is Forever.

Here are the PS Plus Essential July 2023 games

Alan Wake Remastered will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is a 2021 remaster of the 2010 cult classic thriller that was revered for its narrative, and it marked the series’ true debut on PlayStation. This re-release includes the DLC, but is mostly the same game, as Remedy Entertainment didn’t want to overhaul the gameplay because it would have cascading effects. The visuals, however, have seen bumps in quality, but have retained the original’s style.

This remaster was also slightly changed to have ties to Control, Remedy’s other series. Alan Wake 2 is also coming on October 17, giving players plenty of time to catch up.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the second title and is also coming to PS4 and PS5 players. This was the 2020 installment of the series that took the series back in time and featured zombies, multiplayer, a retro arcade mode, and a campaign. It was a somewhat divisive entry and sits at a 75 on OpenCritic. Players will have to make quite a bit of room on their systems to play this shooter, as it clocks in at 166GB on PS4 and a staggering 255GB on PS5 if players install the whole game. It’s a modular install where many modes are separate downloads.

Endling – Extinction is Forever is the smallest game and is the third title for PS4 and PS5 users. This is a short narrative, 3D side-scroller about a mother fox and her pups and was received relatively well, garnering an average score of 79 on OpenCritic. Given its high completion rate on PSNProfiles, it appears to be welcoming to trophy hunters.

As is often the case, the lineup leaked just beforehand by Dealabs users billbil-kun, who has had quite the track record of leaking PlayStation Plus games.

Michael Leri

