Shangri-La Frontier Video Game Announced

Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble Nexus announced this week that they will be making a Shangri-La Frontier video game based on the highly popular manga of the same name.

What do we know about the Shangri-La Frontier video game?

The news came in a brief announcement trailer for the game, which showed off main character Hizutome Rakuro (played by Yuma Uchida, who will portray the character in the upcoming anime) and his online persona Sunraku exiting out of a door alongside Emul (Rina Hidaka), a vorpal rabbit in the series. A brief interaction occurs that ends with Sunraku charging a man in a battle.

Currently, no other information about the game has been made available, so it’s unclear when the game will release or on what platforms the game will be available on. The description in the game’s trailer promises a “vast world” to experience, with “dynamic characters, flashy skill scenes,” and more.

Checkout the announcement trailer for the Shangri-La Frontier game below:

Shangri-La Frontier began as a web novel series in 2017 before being adapted into a manga format in 2020. The series is written by Katarina and tells the story of Hizutome Rakuro, a fan of “trash games” that enters into a massively popular VR game called Shangri-La Frontier in order to master it.

Alongside a video game adaptation, Shangri-La Frontier is also receiving an anime adaption, which is set to premiere in October.