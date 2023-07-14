FTC’s Microsoft-Activision Merger Appeal Praised by US Senator

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has praised the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for not giving up its fight against the Microsoft-Activision deal. The FTC is continuing to seek a preliminary injunction, preventing both companies from merging until it completes its investigation of the deal’s long-term impact on the games industry and competition.

What’s next for Microsoft, Activision, and the FTC?

Late last night, the FTC sought an emergency extension to the current restraining order against Microsoft and Activision — which expires tonight — as it appeals Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s verdict. Judge Corley understandably denied the motion, paving way for the FTC to seek an emergency order from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The FTC argues that Judge Corley did not correctly apply the law to this case.

Senator Warren, who is one of the few lawmakers who originally urged the FTC to investigate the merger, tweeted that she “applauds” Chair Lina Khan and the agency for staying in the fight to defend consumers.

I applaud the @FTC and @LinaKhanFTC for defending consumers and staying in this fight.https://t.co/HizXunG2LG — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 13, 2023

If the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals fails to issue an order today, or rules in favor of Microsoft and Activision, then both companies can merge as early as this Saturday. Meanwhile, NASDAQ is preparing to pull Activision from the stock market on Monday.